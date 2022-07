Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – More than P102 million worth of suspected crystal meth or shabu was seized in a buy-bust operation in Malate on Monday night.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency operatives conducted the drug bust in a parking lot along Barangay 720, leading to the arrest of two Chinese nationals.

At least 15 kilos of the illegal drug were confiscated from the suspects.

A cellphone and an SUV were also taken from the Chinese nationals.

The Chinese nationals were taken under PDEA custody.—Report from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News