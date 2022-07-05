New facilities key to stopping syndicate activities in PH jails: BuCor

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Building new jail facilities and improving existing ones may help stop syndicate activities in prisons throughout the country, an official of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said Tuesday.

Assistant Secretary Gabriel Chaclag’s statement comes a day after newly installed Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla said that he will go after syndicates in three key agencies under the Department of Justice — the Land Registration Authority, the Bureau of Immigration and the BuCor.

“’Pag naayos natin ang facilities, mako-control na rin natin yung mga criminal activities katulad ng ugnayan nila sa labas at tsaka mga kakuntsaba nilang kasama nila sa sindikato sa labas. At yun po yung magandang programa na dapat maayos kaagad, makapagpagawa tayo ng bagong mga facilities, prison facilities outside Metro Manila,” Chaclag told TeleRadyo.

(Once we fix the facilities, we can control criminal activities, like the detainees' communications with their partners in the outside world. Creating new facilities outside Metro Manila would be a good program.)

“At sinasabi natin na unti-untiin natin na mailabas ang New Bilibid Prison out of Metro Manila. At may mga nakikita ang ating kalihim na mga lugar na puwede nang gamitin at patayuan ng ilang prison camps,” he said.

(Like we have said, we will move the New Bilibid Prison facilities little by little outside Metro Manila, and our new secretary is already eyeing some locations for prison camps.)

“Dahil we will start anew, doon po siguro sa facilities mismo ay doon na po yung design, mahihirapan na po yung mga (persons deprived of liberty) para makapag-contact sa labas para mapagagawa pa ng criminal activities.”

(There, because we get to start anew, the facilities will be designed in such a way that PDLs will no longer have contact with criminals in the outside world.)

Chaclag said they have already made strides in terms of curbing corruption in the agency.

“Matagal po natin na talagang nililinis po ang Bureau of Corrections. Natutuwa po tayo at tinatanggap po natin ang binanggit ng ating mahal na kalihim. Ako rin po ay nandoon kahapon nakikinig. At kami rin po ay nagbigay rin po ng paunang mga briefing sa kanya. At sabi nga niya po ay marami pa tayong gagawin.”

(We have been cleaning the ranks in the Bureau of Corrections. We are happy with what the secretary mentioned. And we agree that more steps need to be taken before we can rid the agency of illegal activities.)

“At yun naman po ang ating pinaninindigan din. Marami pa tayo kailangan gawin at marami pang magagawa dito sa Bureau of Corrections. Although malayo na rin ang narating natin in terms of capacity-building sa ating mga personnel para maiwasan at makalayo sila sa tukso," he added.

(We agree that more needs to be done in the BuCor. Although we have taken huge steps in terms of capacity-building for our personnel so they won't get involved in illegal activities.)

--TeleRadyo, 5 July 2022