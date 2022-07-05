Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Dengue cases pumalo sa higit 51,000 mula Enero-Hunyo: DOH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 05 2022 07:55 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Nagpaalala ang mga eksperto na hindi dapat balewalain ang mga sintomas ng dengue, lalo't patuloy ang pagdami ng kaso nito. Pumalo na ang bilang nito sa higit 50,000 ngayong taon, na halos 60 porsiyentong mas mataas kompara noong nagdaang taon. Nagpa-Patrol, Raya Capulong. TV Patrol, Martes, 5 Hulyo 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   dengue   kalusugan   tag-ulan   Department of Health  