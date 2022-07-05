Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

MANILA - COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers are urged to apply for a certificate of product registration (CPR) at the Food and Drug Administration, an infectious disease expert said Tuesday.

A CPR will allow manufacturers to sell their vaccines directly to the public instead of the government, according to Dr. Edsel Salvana, who also serves as a member of the Department of Health technical advisory group.

"Mas madali na rin na ilabas ito. 'Di na tayo magde-depend sa gobyerno, sa LGUs (local government units). Mas mamo-motivate din ang mga tao," he said in a televised press briefing.

(It will be easier to deploy. We won't depend anymore on the government or LGUs. People will also be more motivated to get shots.)

An additional dose after the primary series of vaccines is important as vaccine efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease declines by as much as 50 percent versus the omicron variant, Salvana said.

The number of omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 being detected in the country's whole genome sequencing is increasing, Salvana added.

"Yung delta, medyo okay pa ang proetction kahit 2 shots lang. Nung pumasok ang omicron, ang protection against severe disease decreased ng about 50 percent," he said.

(Our protection against the delta variant after 2 shots is okay. When omicron entered, the protection against severe disease decreased by about 50 percent.)

"Dahil sa bakuna, boosting nananatiling mababa ang severe cases. We don't expect it to overwhelm the healthcare system, 'di na atin kailangan magsarado."

(Because of vaccination and boosting, our severe cases continue to remain low. We don't expect it to overwhelm the healthcare system, we don't need to go on lockdown.)

Aside from getting vaccinated and boosted, it is also important to comply with minimum health standards such as wearing of face masks and observing physical distancing, Salvana said.

"It’s an insurance policy para di dumami ang cases (so our cases won't rise)," he said.