Trillanes may bagong bintang ng katiwalaan vs Duterte, Bong Go

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 05 2021 07:42 PM

Panibagong akusasyon ng umano'y korupsiyon ang ibinato ni dating Sen. Antonio Trillanes kina Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte at Sen. Bong Go. Ito'y kaugnay ng construction companies na pagmamay-ari ng pamilya ni Go. Sagot naman ng Palasyo at ni Go, lumang tugtugin at panis na ang ibinabato ni Trillanes. Nagpa-Patrol, Robert Mano. TV Patrol, Lunes, 05 Hulyo 2021

