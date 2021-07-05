Trillanes may bagong bintang ng katiwalaan vs Duterte, Bong Go

Watch more in iWantTFC

Panibagong akusasyon ng umano'y korupsiyon ang ibinato ni dating Sen. Antonio Trillanes kina Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte at Sen. Bong Go. Ito'y kaugnay ng construction companies na pagmamay-ari ng pamilya ni Go. Sagot naman ng Palasyo at ni Go, lumang tugtugin at panis na ang ibinabato ni Trillanes. Nagpa-Patrol, Robert Mano. TV Patrol, Lunes, 05 Hulyo 2021