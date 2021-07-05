Home  >  News

Trillanes accuses Duterte, Go of plundering P6.6-B

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 05 2021 10:04 PM

Corruption allegations are once again hurled by former senator Antonio Trillanes against President Rodrigo Duterte and his longtime aide, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go.

But for Malacañang and Go, the former lawmaker is merely rehashing old issues. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 5, 2021
