5 Pinoys in Indonesia die of COVID-19; 'not more than 50' infected: envoy

About 5 Filipinos have died of COVID-19 in Indonesia, which is battling one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks, Manila's envoy there said on Monday.

While Indonesia has no official figures on coronavirus infections among foreigners, the Philippine embassy "has received reports of not more than 50 Filipinos have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic [started]," said Ambassador Leehiong Wee.

While "majority" of them recovered, "there are about 5 Filipinos who have died of COVID-19 in Indonesia since last year," he said in a televised public briefing.

The Philippine embassy is keeping constant communication with Filipinos in Indonesia through e-mail and social media, he said.

Filipino repatriates can get COVID-19 vaccines from the companies that employ them there, added the official.

Workers wearing protective masks load empty coffins for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims into an ambulance to be distributed to a hospital as the cases surge in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 5, 2021. Willy Kurniawan, Reuters

Indonesia has been reporting more than 20,000 new cases and over 400 deaths per day over the past week as the spread of the more contagious Delta variant accelerated infections and strained the country's healthcare sector.

With a total tally of 2.28 million cases and death toll of over 60,500, the country is the worst affected by COVID-19 in Southeast Asia, followed by the Philippines.

Hospital bed occupancy was at 75 percent nationwide in Indonesia as of July 2, the health ministry said, but some hospitals on the most populous island of Java have reported over 90 percent capacity, including in the capital Jakarta.

Oxygen shortages have also been reported, which authorities attributed to distribution hurdles and limited production capacity.

— With a report from Reuters