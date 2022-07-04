Home  >  News

Marcos pinulong ang mga opisyal ng Agriculture department

Posted at Jul 04 2022 08:25 PM

Pinulong ni Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr ang mga opisyal ng Department of Agriculture. Pinangunahan din niya ang flag-raising ceremony sa Palasyo at turnover ng Presidential Security Group sa unang Lunes niya sa puwesto. Nagpaliwanag naman ang Malacañang kung bakit kulang pa ang mga miyembro ng Gabinete. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Lunes, 4 Hulyo 2022

