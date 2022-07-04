Home  >  News

Marcos Jr. meets with agriculture officials

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 04 2022 11:31 PM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with agriculture officials and orders them to address the country's looming food crisis. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 4, 2022
