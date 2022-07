Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

MANILA - The medical community awaits a new health secretary, who President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has yet to name.

"Everything is status quo" in the Department of Health (DOH) until new directives from the President come in, the department said in a statement Saturday, which it reiterated Monday.

The medical community needs more support from the DOH, according to Dr. Benito Atienza, former president of the Philippine Medical Association and vice president III of the Philippine Federation of Professional Organization.

"Hinihintay na po namin na magkaroon na po tayo ng isang nararapat na DOH Secretary kasi napakarami pong problema ng ating health sector ngayon especially di pa rin po nawawala ang pandemic at tagulan po ngayon marami po tayong waterborne na sakit," he said in a televised briefing.

(We're waiting for the worthy DOH Secretary because our health sector has many problems--there's still the pandemic and it's the rainy season, we have many waterborne diseases.)

Atienza also urged the President to veto the vape bill, which would lower the age of access to vaporized nicotine or vape products.

The magna carta for health workers must also be revisited, he added

"'Yung ating vape bill na gusto po namin sana ma-veto po ng ating Presidente may mga provision po dun na makakaapekto sa kalusugan ng ating mga kabataan," he said.

(We also want the vape bill to be vetoed because there are provisions that would affect the health of the youth.)