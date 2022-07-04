Home  >  News

ABS-CBN Foundation, GCash sanib-puwersa sa pagtatanim ng mga puno

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 04 2022 09:25 PM

Sanib-puwersa ang ABS-CBN Foundation at isang e-wallet para makapagtanim ng higit 2 milyong puno sa buong Pilipinas hanggang sa susunod na taon. Puwedeng makibahagi ang lahat sa pagtatanim sa pamamagitan ng mga cellphone o ng e-wallet app. Nagpa-Patrol, Zyann Ambrosio. TV Patrol, Lunes, 4 Hulyo 2022

