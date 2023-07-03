Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Marcos binigyang diin ang halaga ng maritime patrols ng Air Force

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 03 2023 09:33 PM

Binigyang diin ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang kahalagahan ng pagpapatrolya ng Philippine Air Force sa teritoryo ng bansa. Sa gitna ito ng patuloy na tensiyong geopolitical sa Asia-Pacific region. Ininspeksiyon din ni Marcos ang housing project sa San Fernando, Pampanga na pagtatayuan ng higit 8,000 unit. Nagpa-Patrol, Pia Gutierrez. TV Patrol, Lunes, 3 Hulyo 2023

