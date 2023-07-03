DOT to terminate contract with ad agency after promo video blunder
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 03 2023 10:43 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo
- /news/07/03/23/sc-chastises-cops-prosecutors-court-for-bungling-p1-b-drug-case
- /video/business/07/03/23/philippine-shares-close-higher-at-6508
- /video/news/07/03/23/philippine-air-force-celebrates-76th-anniversary
- /overseas/07/03/23/uk-saw-hottest-june-on-record-in-2023-met-office
- /sports/07/03/23/fil-am-laila-phelia-joins-team-usa-womens-in-americup