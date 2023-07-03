Home  >  News

DOT to terminate contract with ad agency after promo video blunder

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 03 2023 10:43 PM

A controversial promotional video prompted the Philippine tourism department to scrap its contract with the ad agency that created it.

The video for the new tourism slogan, “Love the Philippines,” has reaped no love from its critics. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 3, 2023
 
