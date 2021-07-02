Home  >  News

Relatives of EJK victims in Bulacan dismayed over slow pace of justice

Posted at Jul 03 2021 12:20 AM

Relatives of victims of alleged extrajudicial killings in Bulacan province are dismayed over the slow pace of justice. Niko Baua has this exclusive. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 2, 2021
