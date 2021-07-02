Home  >  News

Pacquiao to reveal more corruption allegations vs Duterte administration?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 03 2021 12:16 AM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Senator Manny Pacquiao reportedly set reveal Saturday more corruption allegations against the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte. Pacquiao's supposed bombshell is expected to create more cracks in the ruling PDP-Laban party. More from Sherrie Ann Torres. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 2, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Pacquiao   Manny Pacquiao   Duterte   Rodrigo Duterte   Pacquiao Duterte   Duterte administration   Duterte corruption allegations  