Can Duterte run for VP? Lawyer says no prohibition in Constitution

A lawyer on Saturday said there is no prohibition in the Constitution that prevents President Rodrigo Duterte from seeking another elective post in the 2022 national elections, unless if he’s running for the same position. Domingo Cayosa, president of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, said there is no categorical prohibition in Article 7, Section 4 of the Constitution.

- TeleRadyo, 03 July 2021