Watch more News on iWantTFC

The bank accounts of former Philippine president Joseph Estrada and his alleged mistresses will be scrutinized by the Ombudsman. The Supreme Court allowed the probe to proceed over the objection of the Philippine National Bank. Estrada's son, Senator JV Ejercito appeals for his father to be spared for humanitarian reasons. Mike Navallo has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 1, 2022