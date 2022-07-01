Home  >  News

Robredo formally launches NGO, aims to continue programs

Posted at Jul 02 2022 01:19 AM

Former Vice President Leni Robredo spends an eventful first day as a private citizen. Robredo formally launched a non-government organization, which aims to continue programs she started during her vice presidency. Adrian Ayalin with this story.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 1, 2022
