Marcos Jr. picks seasoned diplomat as DFA chief

Posted at Jul 02 2022 01:16 AM

A seasoned diplomat is tapped by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as his foreign affairs chief. Enrique Manalo will face the challenge of dealing with China amid its maritime dispute with the Philippines. Willard Cheng reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 1, 2022
