Subic-Clark Railway contractor ordered to find ‘alternative solution’ to address mangrove concerns

MANILA—The Department of Transportation has instructed the contractor for its Subic-Clark Railway project to find an "alternative solution" to address concerns related to the hectares of mangroves that will be affected, an official said Friday.

The railway project, which tapped China Harbor as its contractor, aims to create a 70-kilometer-long logistics corridor connecting Subic Bay in Zambales and Clark in Pampanga, said Usec. TJ Batan. This is seen to establish an industrial hub in Central Luzon that will invite investments, he said.

Batan recognized, however, that there are "environmental issues that we are addressing at the moment." It was earlier reported that the project could endanger about 42 hectares of of mangrove forest within the watershed reserve of Subic Bay Freeport.

"We have to make sure that we are observing all the environmental requirements and safeguards and this mangrove situation or clash in the alignment is an instruction that we have already given to our contractor to explore for an alternative solution so that we can address the concerns involving the matters," Batan told ANC's "Rundown."

The transport official led a meeting with stakeholders on June 17, their third consultation, and he said there was an agreement that "there is a process, there is science, and there is engineering that needs to be utilized in order to address the situation."

He said he assured stakeholders that the engineers and consultants involved in the project have had "vast experience" in balancing developmental objectives.

"It does not always have to be one sacrificing for another. There’s a lot of experience, there’s a lot of international best practice to draw from. There’s process, there’s environmental science, and there’s railway engineering that we can take in consideration so that the developmental, the socio-economic objectives of our investment in the Subic-Clark Railway Project can be realized for all without unduly harming our environment," he said.