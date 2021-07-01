Home  >  News

Pacquiao lashes at PDP-Laban ‘rebellious’ members, denies attacking Duterte

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 02 2021 02:54 AM

Boxing legend and senator Manny Pacquiao unleashed a flurry of verbal jabs against rebellious members of his PDP Laban party. Pacquiao denied taking potshots at the party's chairman, President Rodrigo Duterte, after saying the level of corruption tripled in the current administration. Sherrie Ann Torres has tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 1, 2021
