Pacquiao lashes at PDP-Laban ‘rebellious’ members, denies attacking Duterte

Boxing legend and senator Manny Pacquiao unleashed a flurry of verbal jabs against rebellious members of his PDP Laban party. Pacquiao denied taking potshots at the party's chairman, President Rodrigo Duterte, after saying the level of corruption tripled in the current administration. Sherrie Ann Torres has tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 1, 2021