Fair weather with isolated rains in most parts of PH expected Friday

MANILA—Most of the country, including Metro Manila, will experience fair weather on Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The intertropical convergence zone is affecting the Caraga and Davao regions, according to the agency's latest bulletin.

The ITCZ is where winds coming from the northern and southern hemisphere converge, bringing clouds that cause rains in affected areas.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

"For the weekend dito sa Metro Manila, inaasahan natin ang maaliwalas na panahon sa umaga at may tsansa ng pag-ulan sa hapon (We expect fair weather in the morning and a chance of rain in the afternoon)," weather specialist Raymond Ordinario told Teleradyo.

He also said a low-pressure area could enter the Philippine area of responsibility next week bringing rains in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Temperatures for Friday is forecast to reach between 26.3 to 34.6 degrees Celsius.

