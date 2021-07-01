Home  >  News

Duque rejects corruption claims by Pacquiao

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 02 2021 02:47 AM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III fended off allegations of corruption in the health department. He also disputed a report that says the Philippines has poor resilience against the COVID pandemic. Details from Karen Davila. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 1, 2021​
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Duque   Francisco Duque III   Pacquiao   Manny Pacquiao   corruption   COVID-19   Philippines   Philippines COVID-19   Philippines updates  