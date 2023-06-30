Home  >  News

Marcos Jr. receives high grades from Zubiri

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 01 2023 03:15 AM

Identical high grades are received by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. from the Senate president and a think tank as he marks his first year in office. But another research group gives him a failing mark. Jekki Pascual has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 30, 2023
