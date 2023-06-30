Home > News Marcos Jr. receives high grades from Zubiri ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 01 2023 03:15 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Identical high grades are received by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. from the Senate president and a think tank as he marks his first year in office. But another research group gives him a failing mark. Jekki Pascual has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 30, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: Ferdinand Marcos Jr Migz Zubiri Stratbase research group /video/business/07/01/23/ph-shares-cap-first-half-of-2023-in-red/video/business/07/01/23/labor-groups-dissatisfied-with-p40-daily-wage-hike/video/news/07/01/23/afp-chief-visits-batanes-amid-china-taiwan-tensions/video/news/07/01/23/pnp-asked-to-free-workers-rescued-from-pogo/sports/07/01/23/watch-aranas-golden-break-tows-ph-to-world-cup-of-pool-qf