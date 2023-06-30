Home  >  News

AFP chief visits Batanes amid China-Taiwan tensions

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 01 2023 03:22 AM

The Philippine Armed Forces' chief visits the country's northernmost island amid China's growing aggression towards Taiwan. Jeff Caparas tells us more.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 30, 2023
