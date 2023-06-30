Home > News AFP chief visits Batanes amid China-Taiwan tensions ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 01 2023 03:22 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine Armed Forces' chief visits the country's northernmost island amid China's growing aggression towards Taiwan. Jeff Caparas tells us more.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 30, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: AFP Philippine Armed Forces China Taiwan /video/business/07/01/23/ph-shares-cap-first-half-of-2023-in-red/video/business/07/01/23/labor-groups-dissatisfied-with-p40-daily-wage-hike/video/news/07/01/23/pnp-asked-to-free-workers-rescued-from-pogo/video/news/07/01/23/marcos-jr-receives-high-grades-from-zubiri/sports/07/01/23/watch-aranas-golden-break-tows-ph-to-world-cup-of-pool-qf