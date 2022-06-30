Home  >  News

In inauguration address, Marcos focuses on hope, unity

Posted at Jul 01 2022

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s speech at Thursday's inauguration gave a preview of his priorities and paid tribute to the two-decade rule of his father. Willard Cheng has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 30, 2022
