NBI can still refile case vs teacher over Duterte bounty: lawyer

MANILA - The National Bureau of Investigation could still refile its inciting to sedition complaint against a teacher who was arrested last year for allegedly offering P50 million on social media to anyone who could kill President Rodrigo Duterte, a former official said Thursday.

Former Justice Assistant Secretary Geronimo Sy, who used to head the department's cybercrime office, said the NBI may again file its complaint against Ronnel Mas despite the court's dismissal of the case for a third time.

"It can be refiled. Of course, the burden of proof remains the same and in fact, it behooves on the agency to actually complete any undertaking before they actually do take further investigation," he told ANC's "Rundown."

Mas was arrested without warrant last year following his controversial post.

Sy reiterated the burden of proof remains with the NBI, and that the agency has to properly authenticate Mas was indeed the person responsible for the post.

An Olongapo court last year quashed the information against Mas, saying the latter was illegally arrested and that his subsequent media confession did not cure the invalidity of the arrest.

In February this year, the same prosecutor junked a new complaint filed by the NBI due to its failure to present additional evidence that it was Mas who tweeted the controversial post.

The NBI also failed to provide a recording of Mas’ supposed confession to the media.

Lawyer Dindo de Leon, Mas' legal counsel, said he hoped the NBI could accept defeat and “should stop harassing” the teacher.

“The officers concerned should be reminded that President Duterte's term is about to end, but their administrative and criminal accountabilities for their illegal actions remain,” he said in a statement.

“I urge them to observe the rule of law and to move on. They should allow a simple person like Teacher Ronnel to continue living his life in peace,” he added.