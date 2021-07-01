Mga pasahero sa EDSA bus carousel dapat nang magbayad

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA—Mahaba pa rin ang pila ng mga pasahero sa EDSA bus carousel sa Monumento, Caloocan City Huwebes ng umaga kahit wala nang libreng sakay.

Nagulat ang ilang mga pasahero dahil hindi nila alam na kailangan na nilang magbayad para makasakay sa mga bus. Malaking tulong sa kanila, na marami ay minimum wage earners, ang libreng sakay.

Mabigat sa kanila ang pagbabayad ng pamasahe na aabutin ng P120 para sa end-to-end na byahe.

Commuters queue to ride the bus along the EDSA Carousel in Caloocan City on July 1, 2021, amid the suspension of the free ride program of the Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Itinigil na ang libreng sakay dahil napaso na nitong Miyerkoles ang Bayanihan 2 na nagbigay-daan sa service-contracting program ng Department of Transportation at Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

Samantala, mano-mano ang paraan ng pagbayad dahil ang Beep card ay hindi gumagana sa maraming mga bus.

Nasusunod naman ang minimum health protocol sa mga bus tulad ng social distancing at pagsusuot ng mga face mask at face shield.—TeleRadyo 1 Hulyo 2021