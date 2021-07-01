Lax adherence to COVID-19 rules, gatherings behind surge in some regions: official

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Lax adherence to COVID-19 restrictions and gatherings are among the "major" factors for the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in some regions, a health official said Thursday.

Dr. Alethea De Guzman of the Department of Health's epidemiology bureau said the public's adherence to COVID-19 protocols has waned over time after the government eased lockdown levels.

"Isa sa nakikita nating major factor ay una pagluluwag talaga do'n sa pag-comply o pag-adhere sa minimum health standards. 'Yong pagma-mask, face shield, physical distancing," she told Teleradyo.

(One major factor is the lax compliance or adherence to minimum health standards. That is wearing of face mask, face shield and observing physical distancing.)

Indoor gatherings and other social events also drove up COVID-19 infections in some regions, De Guzman noted.

"These settings mahirap i-maintain lalo na 'yong ating physical distancing at pag-ensure na adequate 'yong ventilation sa mga enclosed spaces," she said.

(Maintaining physical distancing and ensuring adequate ventillation in these settings are hard to maintain.)

The DOH now considers Caraga, Western Visayas, Davao Region and Soccsksargen as areas "high-risk" for COVID-19 spread.

De Guzman called for quick deployment of anti-virus jabs in these regions to halt the spread.

Metro Manila, for long the country's epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, is now categorized as a low-risk area for the infection.

The capital region currently records an average of 600 coronavirus cases daily, compared to 5,000 in April.

"We have done a lot but we need to push a bit more. Balik sana tayo do'n sa (I hope we go back to) pre-surge level, which is around 380 per day," De Guzman said.

Since the pandemic began, the Philippines has logged more than 1.4 million COVID-19 cases. More than 24,000 people have died from the disease.