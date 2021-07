July 12 eyed as National West Philippine Sea Victory Day

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - A senator has filed a resolution seeking to declare July 12 the National West Philippine Sea Victory Day to celebrate the country's arbitral win against China's sweeping maritime claims.

Senator Risa Hontiveros said she filed Proposed Senate Resolution No. 762 also as an honor for the late President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, under whose administration Manila took China to the arbitrary court.

"That signal victory in the Hague, it signaled that the world, under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, recognizes and with the Philippines upholds our national sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea vis-a-vis the regional giant China," she told ANC's Headstart on Thursday.

"(The next generation) will not lose memory in this wave of disinformation and misinformation about our victory...para din magunita ng Pilipino (so the Filipino and commemorate) it was the late President Noy who is the father of our victory at The Hague.)