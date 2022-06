Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Thursday vowed to deliver a "no excuses" leadership, while urging the public to join his advocacy for a better Philippines.

"You will get no excuses from me," said Marcos, who also emphasized that he would rather not dwell on the past.

"I am here not to talk about the past, I am here to tell you about our future. A future of sufficiency," said Marcos.

Marcos, 64, won the May elections with 31 million votes, making him the first majority president since 1986, when a popular uprising toppled the 2-decade rule of his father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

