Duterte descends Palace staircase with Marcos Jr
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 30 2022 11:48 AM

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday descended Malacañang's staircase for the last time as the country's leader, in a symbol of stepping down from power.

President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. accompanied his predecessor on the way to the Palace grounds, where Duterte was given departure honors.