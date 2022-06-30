Home  >  News

Duterte descends Palace staircase with Marcos Jr

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 30 2022 11:48 AM

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday descended Malacañang's staircase for the last time as the country's leader, in a symbol of stepping down from power. 
 
President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. accompanied his predecessor on the way to the Palace grounds, where Duterte was given departure honors. 
