Marcos leads Cabinet oath-taking in 'first act of actual work'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 30 2022 04:35 PM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday led the oath-taking of his Cabinet.

"This is the first act of actual work that we will be doing for this administration. So let's get the official part done so that we can get on with the job," he told his aides, hours after he was sworn in as the 17th Philippine president.

Marcos will head the agriculture department, while Vice President Sara Duterte will serve as education secretary.

Who's who in President-elect Marcos' Cabinet

The oldest member of the Cabinet, Presidential Legal Adviser Juan Ponce Enrile, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday and skipped Marcos's inauguration.

Enrile gets COVID-19; to skip Marcos Jr. inauguration

Marcos Jr. has yet to name his secretaries of health, energy, foreign affairs, environment, and science and technology.

— With a report from Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News

As he ascends to power, Marcos vows to deliver on promises to Filipinos

'I'm not talking about history': Marcos wants learning materials to focus on 'basics'

Marcos vows 'changes' for Filipino nurses, says 'no more secrets' in health sector

Read More:
Marcos inaugural
Bongbong Marcos
Ferdinand Marcos Jr
Cabinet
Marcos inauguration
Marcos Cabinet
Marcos Cabinet members
Marcos appointees