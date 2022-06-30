Watch more News on iWantTFC

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday led the oath-taking of his Cabinet.

"This is the first act of actual work that we will be doing for this administration. So let’s get the official part done so that we can get on with the job," he told his aides, hours after he was sworn in as the 17th Philippine president.



Marcos will head the agriculture department, while Vice President Sara Duterte will serve as education secretary.

The oldest member of the Cabinet, Presidential Legal Adviser Juan Ponce Enrile, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday and skipped Marcos's inauguration.

Marcos Jr. has yet to name his secretaries of health, energy, foreign affairs, environment, and science and technology.

— With a report from Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News



