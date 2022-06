Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. would most likely take after his father in crafting his own foreign policy for the Philippines, an international studies expert said.

“It will actually depend on his view, his operational view regarding how he would of course conduct his foreign policy,” said De La Salle University Professor Renato de Castro.

“So what would be very important is of course his, generally his perception of the world, or how he thinks Philippine foreign policy should be conducted,” he said.

“And in this respect, I guess, and chances are he would refer to how his father conducted Philippine foreign policy, remember from 1965-1986.”

De Castro, however, said Marcos Jr. must take into consideration the changes in the international system since his father’s time in office.

Marcos Jr. has yet to name a preferred foreign affairs secretary.

--ANC, 30 June 2022