Watch more News on iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte was given traditional departure honors on Thursday, as he capped his 6-year term of office.

His Cabinet members chanted "Duterte" as they shook hands with the outgoing leader, who was accompanied by his successor President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos.

Duterte skipped a traditional car ride that would have brought him and Marcos Jr. to the latter's inauguration venue at the National Museum.

The 77-year-old Duterte will settle in his hometown Davao City, where he was mayor for several years.

A group of businessmen organized a homecoming celebration for Duterte, but it was still unclear if he would attend.

— Report from Job Manahan and Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News