Home  >  News

Duterte leaves Malacañang with departure honors

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 30 2022 11:19 AM | Updated as of Jun 30 2022 11:22 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte was given traditional departure honors on Thursday, as he capped his 6-year term of office. 

His Cabinet members chanted "Duterte" as they shook hands with the outgoing leader, who was accompanied by his successor President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos. 

Duterte skipped a traditional car ride that would have brought him and Marcos Jr. to the latter's inauguration venue at the National Museum. 

The 77-year-old Duterte will settle in his hometown Davao City, where he was mayor for several years. 

A group of businessmen organized a homecoming celebration for Duterte, but it was still unclear if he would attend. 

— Report from Job Manahan and Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Rodrigo Duterte   military departure honors   Marcos inaugural   Bongbong Marcos  