Duterte leaves Malacañang with departure honors
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 30 2022 11:19 AM | Updated as of Jun 30 2022 11:22 AM
Rodrigo Duterte, departure honors, Marcos inaugural
- /video/news/06/30/22/watch-marcos-takes-oath-as-17th-president-of-the-philippines
- /video/news/06/30/22/marcos-foreign-policy-likely-to-take-after-fathers-strategy-analyst
- /entertainment/06/30/22/kris-aquino-reveals-she-and-her-2-sons-had-covid-19
- /sports/06/30/22/look-chris-banchero-justin-ruth-gascon-now-engaged
- /business/06/30/22/bank-lending-expands-107-percent-in-may-bsp