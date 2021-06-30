Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Pope Francis nagpaabot ng pakikiramay sa pagkamatay ni PNoy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 30 2021 08:31 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Nagpaabot ng pakikiramay si Pope Francis sa pagkamatay ni dating Pangulong Noynoy Aquino. Nangako naman si Kris Aquino na ibabahagi niya ang kuwento ng pinagdaanan nilang magkakapatid sa tamang panahon. Nagpa-Patrol, Zandro Ochona. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 30 Hunyo 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Benigno Aquino III   PNoy   Noynoy Aquino   PNoy death   Pope Francis   Kris Aquino   TV Patrol   Zandro Ochona  