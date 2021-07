Palace: Gov't confident of recovery as Philippines trails in COVID-19 resilience

Watch more in iWantTFC

Malacañang said on Wednesday economic managers were confident the Philippines could recover from the COVID-19 crisis, even after the country placed second to the last in a global study that measured resilience in the face of the pandemic.

The Philippines ranked 52nd among 53 countries in Bloomberg’s COVID Resilience Ranking published on Tuesday. The index reportedly took into consideration the number of people who have been vaccinated in a country, severity of lockdowns, and COVID-19 positivity rate, among others.

"Hindi po natin makakailala na talagang malaki ang naging epekto ng pandemiya sa ating ekonomiya. Pero ang ating economic team naman ay kampante na tayo po ay unti-unti nang bumabangon at tuluyang makakabangon," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

"Ulitin lang po natin na ang ating choice ngayon ay hindi between health and the economy. It is about total health," he said in a press conference.

(We cannot deny that the pandemic had a big impact on our economy. But our economic team is confident that we are slowly recovering and we will fully recover. Let us just reiterate that our choice now is not between health and the economy. It is about total health.)

With some 1.4 million coronavirus infections the Philippines has the second highest COVID-19 tally in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.

Last year, the Philippines recorded its worst post-war economic slump.

The government aims to vaccinate at least 58 million of its 110 million population to safely reopen the economy.