Dinagat eyes easing travel restrictions in July after COVID-19 surge

MANILA—Dinagat Islands could ease travel restrictions in July following a surge of COVID-19 cases in recent months, an official said Wednesday.

The province has 99 active cases out of a total 1,075 infections, provincial health officer Dr. Jillian Lee said, adding that there were some 251 coronavirus infections in the province last January.

The surge began after the Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19 issued unified travel protocols that prohibited mandatory quarantine period, Lee added.

"As of today (Wednesday) wala pa kaming pinapapasok sa borders namin. Starting July baka mag-relax kami a bit pero ang plan ay mag-require ulit ng quarantine period pag papasok," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(As of today, we have yet to allow anyone to enter our borders. We might relax starting July but we plan to require quarantine again for entry.)

The province has monitored 6 cases of the Beta variant, which first emerged in South Africa, Lee said.

Only 1 patient had travel history outside the province, while the rest were found in a single cluster, she added.