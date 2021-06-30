Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Cebu quarantine protocol ‘status quo’ matapos ang pulong sa IATF

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 30 2021 08:26 PM

Status quo ang Cebu province sa pagpapatupad ng quarantine protocol. Kasunod ito ng kawalan ng resolusyon sa naganap na special session sa lalawigan noong Martes. Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 30 Hunyo 2021. 

