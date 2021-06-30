Home  >  News

Babae sa korte inaresto matapos mapakilala bilang abogado

Jun 30 2021

Arestado ng mga awtoridad ang isang babaeng naaktuhang nagpapanggap umanong abogado sa loob ng korte. Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 30 Hunyo 2021. 

