ABISO: Huling araw ng libreng sakay sa EDSA bus carousel

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA—Mahaba ang pila ng mga pasahero sa Monumento sa Caloocan City sa huling araw ng libreng sakay sa EDSA bus carousel ngayong Miyerkoles ng umaga.

Ang libreng sakay ay bahagi ng service contracting program ng Department of Transportation and Communication (DoTr) at Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) na nasa ilalim ng Bayanihan 2 na mapapaso rin ngayong araw.

Ayon kay LTFRB chairman Martin Delgra, simula sa Huwebes ay maniningil na ang mga bus. Nasa P13 hanggang P61 ang pamasahe sa EDSA bus carousel.

Pero marami pa ring mga pasahero na hindi alam na huling araw na ito ng operasyon ng libreng sakay.

Susubukan namang ibalik ng LTFRB ang libreng sakay, pero hindi ito tiyak kung kailan. — TeleRadyo 30 Hunyo 2021