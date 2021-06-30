A4 vaccination sa ilang lugar sa Laguna nagsimula kahit kulang ang suplay
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 30 2021 07:36 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol, COVID-19 vaccines, COVID-19 vaccination, vaccine, bakuna, vaccine supply, COVID-19, A4, economic frontliners, Laguna
- /news/07/02/21/filipino-students-3-medals-informatics-olympiad
- /business/07/02/21/free-call-wifi-charging-station-batangas-taal-evacuees
- /news/07/02/21/deped-world-bank-report-education-philippines
- /entertainment/07/02/21/gigi-de-lana-hopes-to-become-a-regular-on-asap-work-with-gloc-9
- /business/07/02/21/130-nations-back-global-tax-reform-deal-covering-multinational-firms