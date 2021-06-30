Home  >  News

A4 vaccination sa ilang lugar sa Laguna nagsimula kahit kulang ang suplay

Jun 30 2021

Sinimulan na ng ilang lungsod sa Laguna ang pagbabakuna sa essential workers o A4 priority group pero hindi pa rin lubos na makaarangkada nang todo ang pagbabakuna dahil kulang na kulang pa rin umano ang suplay. Nagpa-Patrol, Vivienne Gulla. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 30 Hunyo 2021. 

