Pasyente na inalok ng libreng ECG minolestiya umano ng radio technologist

Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 29 2023 07:06 AM

Trigger warning: Maselan ang ilang detalye sa istoryang ito.

MAYNILA - Nanginginig at umiiyak nang magsumbong ang 22-anyos na biktima sa mga pulis na may ginawa umanong mahahalay sa kanya ang radio technologist ng isang ospital sa Novaliches, Quezon City kahapon.

Ayon sa kanya, una siyang nagpunta sa ospital para magpa X-ray noong June 25. Nang kinuha niya ang resulta noong June 27, inalok siya ng suspect ng libreng ECG. Kailangan umano ito ng biktima dahil napansin ng suspek na maputla siya.

Bumalik siya at sinabi na babayaran niya na lang ang ECG, pero mapilit ang suspek.

Dinala siya sa X-ray room at sinabihan siya na hubarin ang kanyang pang-taas pero hindi siya binigyan ng lab gown.

Pagkahiga niya, doon na ginawan ng mahahalay ng suspek. Agad sumigaw ang biktima at umalis.

Naaresto ng mga tauhan ng QCPD Station 4 ang suspek na aminado naman sa krimen. Hinala ng mga awtoridad, hindi ito ang unang biktima.

Hinihikayat ng biktima na maglakas loob din ang iba pang biktima at magsumbong sa Station 4.

“Humihingi ako ng kapatawaran. Handa po ako makipag-ayos,” ayon sa suspek.

Payo ng QCPD, huwag mag atubili ang mga biktima ng katulad na krimen lumapit sa kanilang mga tanggapan para matulungan sila makakamit ang hustisya.

Hawak ngayon ng QCPD Station 4 ang lalaki na haharap sa reklamong acts of lasciviousness.

