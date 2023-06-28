Home  >  News

P25/kg bigas sa Kadiwa Center muling dinagsa

Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 29 2023 07:09 AM

MAYNILA - Saan aabot ang P25 mo?

Sa Kadiwa Center sa tanggapan ng Department of Agriculture sa Elliptical Road, Quezon City ay makakabili ka na ng isang kilo ng bigas

Kaya nama’y blockbuster na naman ang pila dito ngayong umaga. Kung sa palengke kasi sila bibili, mataas naman ang presyo ng bigas

Sa ilang palengke P40 kada kilo na ang pinakamurang regular milled rice tapos mababa pa ang kalidad.

Ang street sweeper na si Rosario Flores, na siyang pinakaunang dumating sa Kadiwa Center, alas 12 y media pa daw pumila at sumilong lang siya sa tabi kasi umuulan.

Parehas silang senior citizen ni Ligaya dela Cruz na iba-ibang araw pumipila nang maaga para hindi maubusan ng suplay.

Meron kasing cutoff ang pwedeng bumili at gaano karami ang pwedeng bilhin.

Bukod sa bigas, maaari ring bumili ng ibang mga produkto dito tulad ng mga gulay at karne.

Mas mura ang presyuhan dito dahil direktang naibebenta ng mga magsasaka o producers ang kanilang mga produkto sa mga konsyumer

Isa ito sa mga programa ng pamahalaan na layong tugunan ang mataas na inflation sa panahon ngayon.

