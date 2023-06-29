Home  >  News

Online news outfit gets death threats over fact check - NUJP

Posted at Jun 29 2023 04:38 PM

Vera Files has received death threats, including a photo of 2 men brandishing rifles, according to the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines. It came after the online news organization published a fact check that belied Sen. Ronald dela Rosa’s claim that former President Rodrigo Duterte's comments about killing policemen linked to the drug trade were only said out of frustration.—Rundown, ANC, June 29, 2023
