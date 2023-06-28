Home > News Muslims in PH celebrate Eid'l Adha ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 29 2023 12:41 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Muslims across the Philippines and the rest of the world celebrate Eid'l Adha or "feast of sacrifice". —The World Tonight, ANC, June 28, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Eid'l Adha Muslims /video/news/06/29/23/gadon-disbarred-over-foul-mouthed-attacks-vs-female-journalist/life/06/29/23/turismo-sa-oriental-mindoro-unti-unting-nabubuhay/news/06/29/23/university-of-san-carlos-joins-qs-world-university-rankings/sports/06/28/23/up-hands-san-beda-37-pt-thrashing-in-sbp-invitational/sports/06/28/23/omar-john-stars-in-nus-win-over-mapua