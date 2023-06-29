Home > News Marcos agrees with 'incomplete' grade for performance in 1st year in office ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 29 2023 10:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. admitted he deserves the grade given by a political analyst because there is much work left to be done. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 29, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Marcos Jr. administration State of the Nation Address /overseas/06/29/23/prince-harry-has-finally-vacated-uk-home-palace/video/business/06/29/23/philippine-shares-post-modest-gains-at-6511/video/news/06/29/23/18-injured-in-calapan-restaurant-explosion/entertainment/06/29/23/awra-briguela-arestado-matapos-masangkot-sa-gulo-sa-makati/video/news/06/29/23/nbi-inmate-jad-dera-files-counter-affidavit-before-doj