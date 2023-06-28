Home  >  News

Gadon disbarred over foul-mouthed attacks vs female journalist

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 29 2023 12:38 AM

The Supreme Court stripped Larry Gadon of his law license because of his foul-mouthed attacks on a female journalist. But Gadon is unapologetic. —The World Tonight, ANC, June 28, 2023
