Gadon disbarred over foul-mouthed attacks vs female journalist

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 29 2023 12:38 AM

The Supreme Court stripped Larry Gadon of his law license because of his foul-mouthed attacks on a female journalist. But Gadon is unapologetic. —The World Tonight, ANC, June 28, 2023

Read More: Supreme Court Larry Gadon disbarment law license Raissa Robles