18 injured in Calapan restaurant explosion

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 29 2023 11:09 PM | Updated as of Jun 30 2023 12:01 AM

Eighteen people are hurt in an explosion in the province of Oriental Mindoro.

Authorities believe the blast at a Korean restaurant may have been triggered by a gas leak. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 29, 2023
