Mga taga-Malabon inirereklamo ang higit 3 linggo nang baha sa ilang barangay

Posted at Jun 29 2022 08:23 PM

Inirereklamo ng mga residente sa ilang barangay sa Malabon ang higit 3 linggo nang hindi humuhupang baha sa kanilang mga lugar. Dulot umano ito ng nasirang flood gate ng Metropolitan Manila Development Authority. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeffrey Hernaez. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 29 Hunyo 2022

